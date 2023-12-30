Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

WY opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 87.36%.

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,354 shares of company stock worth $1,321,867. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

