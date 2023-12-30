Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Snap-on accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $302,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $288.84. 158,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,333. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $274.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

