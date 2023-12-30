SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SoFi Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:ENRG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $13.62. Approximately 2,431 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

SoFi Smart Energy ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Smart Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Smart Energy ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SoFi Smart Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

About SoFi Smart Energy ETF

The SoFi Smart Energy ETF (ENRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iClima Distributed Renewable Energy index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global companies of any market size that enable the practice of distributed energy generation. ENRG was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by SoFi.

