Solidarity Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Solidarity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.7% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $21,442,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $427.19. 179,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,629,373. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $403.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.29. The stock has a market cap of $400.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $340.21 and a fifty-two week high of $428.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.