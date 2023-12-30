Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.57

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as high as $0.70. Soligenix shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 304,862 shares changing hands.

Soligenix Stock Up 10.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.28. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 737.93% and a negative net margin of 841.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Soligenix

About Soligenix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Soligenix by 45.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Soligenix by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter valued at $362,000. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.