Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0100 on Major Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. Sourceless has a market cap of $209.39 million and approximately $14,565.58 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sourceless has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005740 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00021423 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,122.56 or 1.00082751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012357 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00191472 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00997685 USD and is up 10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $18,646.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.