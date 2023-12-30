Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Receives $32.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.06.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.88 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at $34,644,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,482,011 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $451,167,000 after purchasing an additional 244,723 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 115.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 131,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 163.8% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 4,912 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

