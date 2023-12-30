SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Stake Lifted by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 3.4% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $10,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 184.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 114,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,918 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 26,281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIL remained flat at $91.39 during trading on Friday. 5,588,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.