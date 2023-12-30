SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Holdings Increased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1,189.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,926 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Golden State Equity Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after buying an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 150.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,689,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029,550 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,158,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,543,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $65.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $65.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.