SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 196,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 12.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,284,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

