SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 5.4% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 958.8% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

