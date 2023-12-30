SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Stake Reduced by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 4.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 27.4% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the second quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after buying an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.92 on Friday, reaching $507.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.93. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $513.98.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

