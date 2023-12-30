Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

SBUX stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,135,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,993,850. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.00. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.