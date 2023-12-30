Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut Startek from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley cut Startek from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Startek from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

NYSE:SRT opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market cap of $177.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Startek has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.55 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Startek will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Startek by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Startek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Startek by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 30,552 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Startek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

