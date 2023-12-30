Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $52,554.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,062.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $1,178,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,917,120.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,592 shares of company stock worth $1,256,502 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Steelcase by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 67.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

