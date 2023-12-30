Steem Price Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 30th. Steem has a total market cap of $111.69 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,260.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.67 or 0.00174318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $277.08 or 0.00655664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00053473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.59 or 0.00389471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00231687 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000748 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 452,008,476 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.