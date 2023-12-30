StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

COE stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

