StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
COE stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.51. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
