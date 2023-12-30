StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.07. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $32.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.95 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 13.21%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

