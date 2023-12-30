StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD stock opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $764,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $14.18.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

