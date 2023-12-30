StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.33.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

About SunLink Health Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,938 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

