StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.33.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems
About SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
