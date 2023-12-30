StockNews.com Downgrades Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $2.59. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 96.71% and a negative return on equity of 770.86%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million.

In related news, insider Michael S. Weiss acquired 147,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,130,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,884. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortress Biotech news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 1,567,515 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $2,664,775.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,597,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Weiss bought 147,058 shares of Fortress Biotech stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,884. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,816,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,653 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Fortress Biotech by 569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 745,405 shares during the last quarter. 18.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

