StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.1 %

NASDAQ:ADXS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

