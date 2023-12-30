StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EGLE. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $52.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $548.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.72. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

