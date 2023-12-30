StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Down 4.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.17. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $453,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.