Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $21.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 679.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 13.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,390,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,573,000 after buying an additional 519,577 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 44.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 133,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,022 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.