Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in December

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on SAUHY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Straumann from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAUHY
Straumann Trading Up 0.5 %
Straumann Company Profile
Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Straumann
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.