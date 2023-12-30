Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Up 1,800.0% in December

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SAUHY. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Straumann from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Straumann Trading Up 0.5 %

Straumann Company Profile

Shares of SAUHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.10. 68,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,804. Straumann has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

