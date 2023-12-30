Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) CEO Gregory A. Beard Sells 38,759 Shares of Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 106.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

