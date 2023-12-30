Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total value of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.46. 1,150,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,495. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $241.68 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $113.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.90.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

