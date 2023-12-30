Sunesis Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,770 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,116. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average is $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

