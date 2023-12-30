Sunesis Advisors LLC Invests $647,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,703,000 after buying an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,874,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,926,000 after acquiring an additional 571,980 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,915,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,691,000 after acquiring an additional 70,567 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,578,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,981,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,630,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VGK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,245. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $64.92.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.