Sunesis Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IFN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in The India Fund by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in The India Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in The India Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in The India Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The India Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,915. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

The India Fund Announces Dividend

About The India Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

