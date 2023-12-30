Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,656. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.