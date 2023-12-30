Sunesis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,236,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.4% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,004,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $47.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,407,514. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.39.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

