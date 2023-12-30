Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sunesis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.8% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. 28,060,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,786,660. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

