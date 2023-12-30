Sunesis Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 26,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period.

Shares of IQLT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.56. 631,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,333. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $37.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

