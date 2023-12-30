Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ EVOL opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77. Symbolic Logic has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.40.
Symbolic Logic Company Profile
