Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $45.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 280,735 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

