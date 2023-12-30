Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRGP stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

