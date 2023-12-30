TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after acquiring an additional 683,441 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,182,000. Think Investments LP raised its holdings in TaskUs by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 2,087,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 537,621 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TaskUs by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 378,983 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the second quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $13.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.43.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

