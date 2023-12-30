Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,066.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $346,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,497 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,066.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $199,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,983 shares of company stock valued at $979,234. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 3.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TDC opened at $43.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.39, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

