TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of -125.97, a PEG ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

