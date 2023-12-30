The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Reduced by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.98. 723,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $144.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

