The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Andersons were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Andersons by 13.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Andersons by 13.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Andersons by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total transaction of $345,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $345,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 10,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $606,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,859.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,411 shares of company stock worth $2,966,987. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

