The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,282 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 221,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,853,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BK

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.