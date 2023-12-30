The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 1.1 %

SCHW traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.80. 6,047,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,175,096. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.71.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

