The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 23.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 13,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.80. 6,047,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,175,096. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $121.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.