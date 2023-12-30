The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is Manning & Napier Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,178,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,974 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $177,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 133,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 10.2% during the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.4% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

KO stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

Insider Activity

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

