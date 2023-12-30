The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.31

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.31 and traded as high as $11.33. The GEO Group shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1,342,702 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEO. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The GEO Group from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $602.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 356,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

