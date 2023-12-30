The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCKT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 177.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $620.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.55 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 50.06%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

