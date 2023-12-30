The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tarang Amin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $126.38. 713,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.20. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,106.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7,066.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.08.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

